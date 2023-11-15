Alleged cop killer appears in court

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who is accused of killing a police officer in an alleged road rage incident this week made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Asad Haniff Ranjan (29) from White Road in Fox Hill is facing a charge of murder.

It is alleged that he shot and killed constable Thabani Gwala (35) on Monday morning in Oribi Road.

Gwala, who is originally from KwaSwayimane, was stationed at the Pietermaritzburg Public Order Policing Unit.

The state said it is opposed to Ranjan being released on bail.

ALSO READ | Man shot dead in an alleged road rage incident in Ashdown, KZN

Ranjan, through his attorney Ashraf Mahommed, said he would like to apply for bail.

He said he has no previous convictions or pending cases.

Members of the Public Order Policing Unit were present in court to support Gwala’s family.

Gwala had apparently just dropped his colleagues off after working the night shift when the alleged road rage incident occurred.

ALSO READ | Off-duty cop shot dead in Pietermaritzburg

Police are still investigating. Ranjan was remanded in custody until November 21 for a formal bail application.