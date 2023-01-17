Alleged cop killer gunned down during police shootout

Witness Reporter

A man, who was wanted for the murder of a police officer, was killed during a shootout with police in Inanda, Durban.

According to police, the suspect was shot dead when he attempted to kill more police officers at his hideout spot in Inanda on Tuesday morning.

The man allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old Constable Lindokuhle Gift Goba of the Durban K9 Unit and robbed him of his service pistol on Quarry Road, in Mayville, on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Man killed in drive-by shooting in Umbilo, Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said members of the K9 Unit, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Anti-Gang Unit and the DPCI National Priority Violent Crime pursued the man after investigations led the police to a hospital, where two suspects were privately rushed to with gunshot wounds following the shootout with the fallen police officer.

“One suspect succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and further investigations revealed the other suspect had discharged himself and escaped from the hospital ward.”

“Thorough investigation by the police identified a house in Inanda, where the suspect was cornered. After the police had introduced and identified themselves as men of law, the suspect responded with a hail of bullets and a shootout ensued. During the shootout the suspect was fatally wounded,” said Netshiunda.

ALSO READ | Deadly shooting of a family of four shocks kwaPata

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) had been informed for further investigations.

*Compiled by Khethukuthula Xulu