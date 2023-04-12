Alleged drug addict shot dead and one injured

By Nosipho Gumede

A 23-year-old woman was shot dead and her husband injured in a shooting incident on the Phoenix highway on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the man was found in a prone position on the pavement and he had sustained a gunshot wound to his right buttock.

“The woman was found on the opposite side of the road. She was bleeding extensively from a penetrating wound to her chest,” read the statement.

Rusa added that the woman showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.

Motive of the killing

The motive of the killing is not yet known, however Rusa said that according to the injured man, he and his wife are heroin addicts.

He said their drug supplier and his brother allegedly tracked the two down and shot them after they failed to settle their debt of R2000.

Meanwhile, they also reported that a witness alleged that the couple were known phone snatchers and house break-in suspects.

“The two allegedly loiter around intersections and snatch cellphones from unsuspecting motorists,” said Rusa.