Alleged drug dealers caught in Howick, KZN

Witness Reporter

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested in Howick on Friday.

AET Security said while security officers were on patrol in the area, they came across men who seemed to be in distress.

The men told the officers that they had just been robbed and the Toyota Fortuner which the suspects were driving was fleeing the scene.

ALSO READ | KZN’s Bishopstowe ‘under siege’

The officers gave chase through the streets of Howick and into Merrivale.

“The Fortuner dropped off two suspects. Our members… followed on foot and managed to apprehend one of the suspects despite the heat of the day.

“A second suspect was apprehended by another security company. These suspects were in possession of large amounts of money and drugs.”

The security company said a third suspect, who was also found in possession of some money and drugs, was apprehended at an undisclosed location back in Howick.

The case was handed over to Howick SAPS.