Alleged drug mule arrested at King Shaka airport with drugs worth R2 million

Witness Reporter

A 52-year-old man was caught at King Shaka International Airport with drugs worth about R2.2 million at the weekend.

On Saturday, Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Crime Intelligence and King Shaka Crime Prevention members arrested the man for drug trafficking.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was coming from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he departed to the Philippines.

“A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38 kilograms of cocaine to the street value of approximately R2.2 million was found concealed in his bag. He was subsequently arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs,” said Mhlongo.

The man is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.