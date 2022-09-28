Alleged fraudsters arrested in Durban

Londiwe Xulu

A couple, Thys Bekker (57) and his wife, Irma Bekker (53) were arrested yesterday by the Hawks members from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said it is alleged that between 2010 and 2015, Thys enticed people to invest in his business and promised them lucrative returns.

“He claimed that his company known as People’s Oil Tree is selling moringa trees for R50 each and investors will receive R500 after twelve months. More than R10 million was deposited into their various accounts,” said Mhlongo.

He added Thys allegedly failed to pay back his investors.

Fraud Case opened

A case of fraud was reported at Durban Central Police Station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for an intensive investigation.

Mhlongo said the couple appeared briefly in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and were released on R5 000 bail each.

The case was postponed to October 11.