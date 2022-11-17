Alleged gang-rape victim let down on every level, says DA

Lethiwe Makhanya

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal says the pupil who was allegedly gang-raped at school has been let down “on every possible level”.

They were commenting on the story that The Witness ran on Wednesday about an 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil who was gang-raped inside the school premises last week.

The incident took place at a school in Swayimane near Wartburg.

ALSO READ | Girl (18) allegedly gang-raped in Pietermaritzburg school

It is alleged that the girl (18) was gang-raped by three pupils. Two of them are in Grade 12 and one is in Grade 8. The incident is believed to have taken place during extra lessons, while the pupils were preparing for their examinations. It is also alleged that the boys then took to social media to brag about the rape.

DA KZN spokesperson on Education Dr Imran Keeka said they are deeply disturbed by the reports. “This young woman has been let down on every possible level and KZN’s Department of Education must immediately clarify how such a horrific crime took place on the school premises.”

He called for a swift response from the justice system which must include the speedy processing of evidence, including DNA, so that the victim’s ordeal is not further prolonged.

ALSO READ | Woman (64) dies after being gang-raped in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

“The DA will continue to pressure government in this regard on behalf of KZN’s thousands of learners, their teachers and staff. The situation simply cannot continue.”