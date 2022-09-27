Alleged gravesite discovered near a soccer ground in Waterloo, southwest of Durban

Thabiso Goba

The eThekwini Municipality is mulling what to do about an alleged gravesite that was discovered near a soccer ground in Waterloo, southwest of Durban.

The grave site was discovered by members of the community during a clean-up of problematic bush in the area.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, did not divulge what actions the city intends taking at this stage.

However, The Witness understands that the gravesite has been reported to the eThekwini Parks, Recreation and Culture unit which is responsible for cemeteries, burial sites and municipal land.

This is a very sensitive matter. Our next course of action will be communicated with the media and the public in due course.

Johnson Chetty, eThekwini ward 58 councillor, said the issue has sparked a lot of talk within the community.

Chetty said the area has been cordoned off as a sign of respect, but also because of the possibility that it could be a crime scene.

I do not believe it was a crime scene and I will tell you because of the mounds of sand we found there.

You could see that it was done very neatly and with care, so it’s unlikely that there was any foul play.

The alleged gravesite was found near a soccer field, which is near a river and sugarcane plantation, so why would someone choose such an open space to bury people but, at this stage, it is all speculation until the police or municipality make a decision on it.

Chetty said, based on the mounds they found, they are estimating that at least 12 people are buried there.

Chetty said he has been speaking to long-time residents near the gravesite and they are adamant that the graves are probably very old.

He said residents told him there used to be a fence around the gravesite a long time ago and it was later changed to be around the entire area of the soccer ground.

Tholithemba Mthiyane, a resident of Waterloo, said they would like to get to the bottom of this situation.

There used to be farms here that belonged to white people during apartheid, so there is a possibility that the people buried here were workers [from] those farms. During apartheid, many families did not find the bodies of their loved ones so maybe these graves might provide answers and closure to some families.

Mthiyane said, so far, no one from the community has come forward to claim ownership of the graves, which suggests they were dug a long time ago.