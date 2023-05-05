Alleged Imbali shooter back in court

By Shorné Bennie

The man who was arrested in relation to last month’s Imbali massacre that left 10 family members dead made his second appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on on Friday.

The bail case for Deon Thabo Warren Mathonsi (26) was remanded to May 18.

ALSO READ | Updated: Alleged Imbali shooter in court

Mathonsi who is appearing on 15 charges relating to the Imbali massacre told the court through his now former legal aid representative that he will be taking on a private attorney as he was not happy with the representation he received during the identification parade.

“I asked that the legal aid representative be present during the parade, however there was a certain gentleman who told me he was my representative but he did not have any form of identification on him,” said Mathonsi.

Magistrate Nitesh Binessarie then told Mathonsi that if he was not happy with the legal aid representation, he was at liberty get a private attorney.

Mathonsi was arrested by SAPS following shootout, where one man was killed.

ALSO READ | Imbali mass shooting | Eyewitnesses recount ‘movie scene’ shootout in Imbali

The shootout began when SAPS encountered men who were performing a cleansing ritual with muthi. The men started shooting at SAPS members who returned fire.

During the early hours of the morning on April 21, gunmen stormed into the Memela family members allegedly pretending to be policemen in search of guns. The gunmen began their shooting spree killing family members aged between 13 and 63 years old.

The 10 family members were laid to rest last weekend following a mass funeral.