Alleged jewellery store robber arrested

A suspect believed to be involved in a jewellery store robbery earlier this month in Durban has been arrested.

According to a media release by Magma Security, on November 10 several armed suspects entered a jewellery store in Cornubia Mall and robbed it of jewellery worth about R5 000 000.

The statement added that a combined task force managed to make a breakthrough in the case.

On November 21, a combined operation was held. Members received information about a suspect wanted for the above-mentioned case. The suspect was tracked and intercepted in V Section, Umlazi. The suspect was driving a white Hyundai Atos.

The statement added the suspect was questioned and apparently made admissions of his involvement in the robbery and police recovered the getaway car, worth R250 000.