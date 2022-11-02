Alleged kidnapper appears in court

Shorné Bennie

Sinovuyo Mgijima (25), who was arrested for an alleged kidnapping attempt at Liberty Midlands Mall on Sunday, made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mgijima is facing charges of kidnapping after she allegedly picked up a four-year-old child outside the mall and attempted to run off with her.

The matter has been postponed to November 7 for a formal bail application.

She remains in custody.