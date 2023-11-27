Alleged kidnappers threaten to sell 21-year-old woman

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A KwaZulu-Natal family is praying for the safe return of their 21-year-old daughter, whose kidnappers have now threatened to sell her to human traffickers unless the parents pay R100 000.

Just over a week ago, 21-year-old Zinhle Ashley Khuzwayo responded to a job advert and went to the Verulam town centre, presumably to meet someone for the employment interview. She hasn’t been seen since.

The Khuzwayo family, who live in Buffelsdraai turned to a local private security company for help, but despite all attempts to locate the young woman, there has been no trace of her.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the family received a WhatsApp message from her on Wednesday, stating that she was at an unknown location.

Her family asked her to forward a pin drop but she advised them that she did not have enough data. On Friday, they forwarded her airtime but received a message saying that Khuzwayo no longer had the phone and that she’s in the process of being sold for R100 000. READ MORE Bid to relocate KZN Parliament to Ulundi

“There were no further messages sent,” said Balram.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a missing person docket was opened at Verulam SAPS.

“The missing victim is still being sought by police.”

If anyone has information regarding Khuzwayo’s location, they must contact Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) on 086 123 4333.