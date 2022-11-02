Alleged killer of pregnant woman arrested

Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who allegedly killed a pregnant woman he had lured with a job offer to the Eston-Illovo area has been arrested.

According to a statement from the provincial department of Social Development, in August, Nkosikhona Zondo (27) left her home in Camperdown, where she was staying with her sister after receiving a call from an unknown man who told her that she was supposed to report for duty on August 8.

Her sister did not see her again. On August 17, Zondo’s family went to check the body of a woman found by farm workers and her body had been burnt in a sugarcane field. The burnt body was found to be that of Zondo.

Zondo’s body was burnt beyond recognition. Wires, suspected to be the remains of a tyre, were found around her neck.

She was only identified by her family from remnants of her clothing that were still visible, including her shoes and socks.

It was discovered during the post-mortem that she was also pregnant. Khoza commended the excellent work law enforcement agencies had done to trace the perpetrator.

She said the law enforcement agencies had worked tirelessly in investigating the killing of Zondo.

We need police to do more work and bring all necessary evidence to ensure that the case is watertight to ensure the suspect is not released on technical grounds in court

The man is expected to appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The statement said a group of social workers from the department will be joined by different stakeholders picketing outside the court calling for justice for Zondo.

“Cases of gender-based violence need us all as a society. We all need to unite to end the scourge of gender-based violence in our communities.”