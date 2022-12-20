Alleged killer of two women dies in prison cell

Khethukuthula Xulu

A Durban police officer, Mlungisi Sikhakhane (23), who was accused of killing two women he was romantically involved with, has died in prison while awaiting trial.

Department of Correctional Service spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed that Sikhakhane, who was a constable stationed at the Hillcrest Police Station died in his jail cell at the Westville Prison.

He was facing double murder charges for allegedly killing, Enhle Majozi (18) and Sthembile Ngobese (23) from KwaNyuswa, near Hillcrest in October.

ALSO READ | KZN man arrested after allegedly murdering girlfriend

Sikhakhane last appeared at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on December 14 where he abandoned his bail application and his counsel withdrew.

The court heard that a ballistics report, crime residue as well as a crime scene map was still outstanding in the investigations.

The victims families

Majozi’s father, Oscar Msomi, said on Monday that as a family they were somewhat relieved.

“Even though we were looking for justice, we know that his being convicted would have meant he would eventually have a chance to be free.

We are hoping that the note he left would give us some indication of what really happened. He said his death was a victory for the family even though it won’t bring back his daughter. According to Msomi, his daughter and Sikhakhane had been dating for less than six months

Ngobese’s father Isaac said they were still suffering and had hoped for a conviction and for the truth to come out.

“I feel as if even if he was given bail he was going to be murdered by angry community members or be harmed in one way or another.

“A part of me feels that if he loved our girls maybe his plan was to murder them and then take his own life thereafter, however he chose not to and that created doubt if he had ever loved them, and finding out that he has died months after the murders brings a new type of pain and confusion to the family,” said Ngobese.

ALSO READ | Mystery surrounds the murder of a couple

Action SA in KZN

ActionSA in KZN who were among the picketers outside court when Sikhakhane made his last appearance said they were devastated to learn that Sikhakhane had died. The party had called on the Minister of Police Bheki Cele to handle the case with urgency, as they had suspected that the case was being dragged out in Sikhakhane’s favour.

To rub salt in the wound, Sikhakhane had not been forthcoming with the truth on why he committed the crime for which he stood accused, robbing both families of the closure they needed.

ActionSA KZN Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said they were hoping to receive a full report on the investigation from the Department of Correctional Service on how Sikhakhane died in his jail cell.