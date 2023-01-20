Alleged member of SUV stealing syndicate arrested after car chase and shootout

Nompilo Kunene

One man was arrested after he and his crew allegedly stole a Toyota Fortuner from St Anne’s Hospital parking lot on Thursday evening.

Mi7 National Group’s spokesperson, Colin David, said members of the Hawks (DPCI) in Pietermaritzburg received information on Thursday evening from a source regarding a vehicle theft syndicate targeting high-end SUVs in Pietermaritzburg.

He said an operational team was put together comprising members of the Hawks, Mi7 National Group, and Magma Security.

“The team was directed to the Pietermaritzburg CBD where the suspects, believed to be travelling in a white VW Polo, were said to be.”

David said a vehicle matching the description was seen leaving a local hospital, followed closely by the Toyota Fortuner stolen from the parking lot of the hospital.

A high-speed chase ensued through the streets of the Pietermaritzburg CBD, with the suspects opening fire on team members.

“This led to a roaming gun battle through the city streets, with team members returning fire.”

He said the suspects managed to evade the team in the Westgate area, but further information later led the team to a premises in the same area.

“Inside, the VW Polo, now riddled with bullets and with a parking ticket from the hospital where the Fortuner was stolen, was found. One suspect was found and arrested at the premises, while the other suspects were believed to have fled in another vehicle.”

David said the stolen Fortuner was recovered in the Ashdown area.

The incident comes amid a spate of recent hijackings and vehicle thefts targeting high-end SUVs and bakkies in Pietermaritzburg, which has been under close investigation of local law enforcement and Mi7 teams.

In November last year, The Witness also reported on the spike in the theft of SUVs around Pietermaritzburg.

Security companies have had reports of thefts in various suburbs such as Hilton, Cleland, and at some shopping centres.

On December 1, 2022, Mi7 teams arrested one man believed to be part of the same syndicate after another gun battle in the Oribi Village area.

David said the spike in the theft of SUVs could be because criminals either want to sell or strip these cars for spare parts.

A Pietermaritzburg resident, who asked not to be named, said she was happy to hear of the arrests.

She said she had been parking her old, inexpensive car behind her husband’s Ford Ranger each night since the spate of vehicle thefts began.

“They’d have to move it out the way to access the Ranger, which would at least buy us time to get the security companies out,” she said.