Alleged murderer, hijacker found dead

Lethiwe Makhanya

A man who was allegedly involved in the double murder and hijacking in Eastwood last Thursday was found dead on Monday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found near the N3, close to the Market Road interchange, where the hijacked car was involved in a crash.

Mountain Rise Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh, confirmed that the body of a man, who is believed to be the second suspect, was found.

His body, which was starting to decompose, was found on Monday.

He was found next to the crime scene after four days. We are waiting for the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

The unidentified man is alleged to have been one of the two men, who killed two other men in Eastwood.

On the day of the murders, two men were sitting in a black Audi A3, in Starling Road, when two unknown men fired shots at them, killing them both.

The suspects then stole the Audi and drove off.

They were later involved in a crash on the N3 while driving the hijacked vehicle.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot but one suspect, aged 29, was later arrested.

Two firearms and live ammunition were found in his possession.