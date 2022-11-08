Alleged Pietermaritzburg mall kidnapper’s case withdrawn due to discrepancies in evidence

Shorné Bennie

The charge against Sinovuyo Mgijima (25), who was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of a four-year-old child outside a mall last Sunday, has been withdrawn.

The case was withdrawn on Friday as the charges against her could not be sustained.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, advocate Elaine Zungu said after watching the video footage of the incident, discrepancies were found between the footage and the docket submitted to court.

The prosecution has studied the contents of the docket and has watched the video footage that emanates from the matter. On comparison of the two, there is a contradiction between the video footage and the statements made in the docket. Therefore, the charges preferred against the accused cannot be sustained. We had to withdraw the charges against the accused for that particular reason. The matter was withdrawn on November 4.

The charges against Mgijima were laid last week by a Pietermaritzburg family, who accused her of attempting to pick up and run with their four-year-old daughter outside Liberty Midlands Mall.

The mother, who had allegedly witnessed the encounter, said her child was rescued after the father of the child had grabbed his daughter away in time.