Alleged Richmond family killers set free after witness dies

Lethiwe Makhanya

Two men who were arrested for the murder of five family members in Richmond were set free by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning.

Khulekani Zondi (35) and Mhlonishwa Zondi (22) were facing five counts of murder, four counts of kidnapping, as well as malicious damage to property, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. However, all the charges were withdrawn.

The Zondi brothers were kept in custody after their bail was denied.

The state, represented by Advocate Dheelan Naidoo, told the court that they are withdrawing all the charges because the state witness has died.

On November 16, 2021, five members of a family were kidnapped in Boston and were reported missing at Boston SAPS.

On December 13, 2021, the burnt and severely decomposed bodies of Sizwe Mauris Ngcobo (64), Thandazile Zondi (41), Bonokwakhe Khuboni (40), Fanelesibonge Ngcobo (two), and one-month-old Libra Ngcobo from Zizabantu Farm, were found in a forest near Richmond.

Following the withdrawal of charges, family members of the dead started crying and had to be taken out of court.

They said they were disappointed and feel as if the justice system has failed them.

“It is very painful and we never expected such a serious case to end like this,” said Pius Magoso, a family member