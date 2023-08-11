Alleged UKZN protesters released, matter not on roll

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Five students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg campus, who were arrested during protest action this week, have been released.

The students, who are between the ages of 22 and 25, were expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday; however, their matter was not enrolled.

They were arrested on Monday night in connection with malicious damage to property at the university and public violence.

They were among the students who were engaged in a protest against the new direct payment system called Tenet, which has been adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The new payment system started at the end of June and students say that there have been problems with it from the start.

Nsfas appointed suppliers to manage the payments, meaning universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers.

The students complained that since the new system was introduced, they do not get their allowances in full, which has led to some students who stay in private accommodation being evicted due to the non-payment of rent.