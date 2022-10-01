Alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile’s trial to begin in April

Thabiso Goba

The trial of alleged July 2021 unrest instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, is set to begin next year in April.

Khanyile made a brief appearance on Friday at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

He is charged with two counts of inciting public violence and three counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act by holding illegal gatherings and not wearing a mask.

Khanyile appeared on Friday with his third set of legal representatives; — advocate Mlamli Magigaba and instructing attorney Mbongeni Mathonsi.

Khanyile’s trial was initially set to begin on August 15. However, on that day, his attorney, Masibonge Mathomane, told the court that he would be withdrawing as the lead counsel in the matter.

Four days later, advocate Lerato Moele appeared as lead counsel for Khanyile with Mathomane as instructing attorney. Moele requested a postponement of the trial to familiarise himself with the case, which was reluctantly granted by magistrate Barney Visagie.

On August 15, Moele told the court that he and Mathomane would be withdrawing from the case.

The state prosecutor, advocate Yuri Gangai has repeatedly accused Khanyile of delaying tactics with his changing of legal representatives.

Visagie told Khanyile that while it was his right to choose his legal representation, he will not be allowing any further postponements to the trial due to Khanyile changing his lawyers again.

On Friday, Magigaba requested further particulars from the state regarding the charges Khanyile is facing.

The state will be relying on three viral videos of Khanyile, allegedly taken during the unrest, which allegedly show Khanyile inciting public violence.

Among the witnesses the state intends to call, include visual and language experts.

Khanyile has previously stated in court affidavits that he intends pleading not guilty.

Last month, Weekend Witness reported that Khanyile was recently hired as an advisor in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

The case was adjourned to November 1 for the state to respond to the defence’s request for particulars.

The trial was set down for April 12 to 22.