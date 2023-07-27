Alleged unrest instigator case postponed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The case against the alleged Brookside Mall unrest instigator has been postponed to August 17, for judgment.

The trial against Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma (35) started on Monday and the defence closed its case on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the state and defence argued about the evidence that was heard in court.

State prosecutor, advocate Yuri Gangai said Zuma’s intention was to target Brookside Mall when he made a video that went viral on social media on July 11, 2021.

Brookside Mall was looted and destroyed the following day.

He said Zuma was targeting Brookside Mall which, at the time of the video, had not fallen victim to the “looting and destroying” that was already taking place in most parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal.

“Whether what he said in the video was a joke or not, the video was made when the country was burning. The words that were uttered by the accused in the video caused the damage at the Brookside Mall. We are holding him liable for what he said and what happened at the mall,” he said.

However, Zuma’s attorney Clive Turton argued that it was not Zuma’s intention to have the mall destroyed and looted.

In the video, he never used the words looting and burning. It cannot be said that the video that he made incited public violence because on the day he made it, there was already violence and looting taking place.

Zuma is facing two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, which includes inciting public violence and inciting arson.