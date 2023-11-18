Alleged unrest instigators face further charges

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The state has added charges of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy to commit murder to the case of 65 of the alleged July 2021 unrest instigators.

The 65 alleged instigators, charged in connection with the unrest and public violence that occurred in July 2021 in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal returned to the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They were initially charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence.

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was adjourned to January 30 for the accused to make their first appearance in the Durban high court.

Their bail was extended until their next court appearance.

Since 2021 many people have appeared in court charged with involvement in the July unrest.

Two weeks ago the Randburg Magistrate’s Court found former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, not guilty of charges of inciting public violence.

The state alleged that Mchunu incited people to commit acts of public violence after former president Jacob Zuma was found guilty and arrested for contempt of court.

In August, brothers Dylan and Ned Govender were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for common assault, assault to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder committed during the July unrest in Durban.

In July, Mbuso Moloi, also known as the “Woolies looter”, was handed a three-year sentence, suspended for five years.

Moloi also received a sentence of 18 months correctional supervision and will be subject to house arrest, coupled with community service of 16 hours per month.

Meanwhile, the trial for former #FeesMustFall student activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been set down from June 3 to 14.

Khanyile faces charges of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act related to the unrest.