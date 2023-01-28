Alternate energy to speak of looks promising for SA

Akheel Sewsunker

Smart meters and solar power sharing are two future-forward technologies that are a promising solution to the Eskom crisis and the billing problems in local municipalities.

With a rise in residents and businesses pursuing alternative energy options in response to the worsening Eskom and load shedding crisis, alternate energy industry experts are predicting a possibility of solar power sharing in the future.

Solar sharing refers to the financing of solar energy, wherein the solar power produced can be shared and sold to other entities, such as municipalities and the government.

Already, Cape Town has started to adopt this technology by aiming to monetise surplus alternative energy and local solar businesses around Pietermaritzburg are hopeful that, as solar power continues to take off, solar sharing will become a viable income-generating prospect for the city.

Solar sharing

The owner of an alternative energy store in Pietermaritzburg, who asked not to be named, said solar sharing will enable people to sell their excess energy generated by their solar panels to the government.

The technology does exist and some people are able to do so. [Power sharing] can also be done with older electrical meters but it is illegal to do so.

He added that it also depends on the government’s stance on people’s selling their excess power to the municipality or Eskom.

“It can be beneficial for people but it depends on the government and how much they offer people for their excess electricity,” he said.

A source from Blomeyers Electrical, who did not wish to be named, said that this technology is in use in some parts of the country.

“I know that Cape Town is using it and I’m sure it won’t be long before it comes to us,” she said.

She agreed that this method of producing and distributing energy is beneficial and could be a viable economic solution to the country’s power supply crisis, as the demand for alternate energy sources continues to grow.

Already, solar power businesses in Pietermaritzburg said they are not able to keep up with the demand for solar power and are turning customers away.

The demand has created a shortage of solar products.

However, Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said, at this stage, while residents are able to generate their own solar power, there are no available options to share or sell the excess.

At this stage, solar power users can generate power for their own use only, until such a time when there are approved tariffs, metering and billing systems in place to accommodate this technology.

She added that the municipality remains behind the use of solar power and alternate energy sources in the city.

Solar power is encouraged as it is a clean energy source that is good for the environment.

In the meantime, Mkhize said, the municipality is focusing on implementing smart meters to assist with more accurate billing and meter reading.

Smart meters

Smart meters, which are considered to be the future of electricity monitoring, are devices, like the regular meter reader, that provide a more accurate analysis of electricity usage.

These devices are planned to be the replacement for the older meters. It is a real-time monitoring device, which means both you and the municipality can check your usage instantaneously, instead of physically having to go door-to-door to conduct meter readings.

Smart meters are also two-way communication devices and allow electricity service providers to access the data and your usage.

This is considered extremely beneficial as it allows for more accurate billing and will prevent erroneous bills being sent to customers. Smart meters are widely used in Europe, as well as in the United States of America.

In line with the City’s vision 2040 of becoming a smart city which embraces technology in its everyday operations and also in planning for the future, the smart metering system is the future.

“However, currently, we are implementing a meter audit and replacement project which will assist in eradicating errors relating to billing and enhance revenue collection.”