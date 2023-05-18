Alternating full road closures near Lynnfield Bridge on the N3

By Nompilo Kunene

A section of the N3 will be closed intermittently from Monday to Wednesday between 3 pm and 4 pm to facilitate blasting under the Lynnfield Bridge at the N3 Lynnfield (Lion Park) interchange.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the blasting forms part of the R103 upgrades.

The intermittent closures will take place between the Ashburton and Dardanelles (Umlaas) interchanges.

ALSO READ | Truck accident causes N3 closure near Ashburton

Sanral’s project manager, Ayanda Chagwe, said the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team will manage and monitor traffic during both sessions.

The blasting takes place on the R103, there will be no local alternative route onto which to divert traffic. Motorists can expect to experience substantial delays as the R103 and the N3 will both be closed during the period of the blast. READ MORE No sign of repairs to collapsed bridge in Estcourt

Chagwe said the closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If that happens, an updated notice with information of the new time will be issued.

“Motorists are urged to be patient during the closures and to plan and adjust their journeys to ensure they arrive at their destinations on time, while adhering to sign-posted speed limits. Sanral apologises to road users for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience during road construction,” said Chagwe.

ALSO READ | Hilton community continues to help N3 crash victim

The full road closures are proposed to take place as follows:

22 May 2023

3 pm to 3.30 pm – Close N3 and blast on the R103

3.30 pm to 4 pm – Reopen N3 & R103 for all vehicles

24 May 2023