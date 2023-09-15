Amabutho to carry Shenge’s body

By Clive Ndou

The IFP wants Amabutho (Zulu regiments) to play a prominent role during party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral, scheduled to take place in Ulundi on Saturday.

Buthelezi, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was the Zulu nation’s prime minister.

About 30 000 people are expected to attend Buthelezi’s funeral service at a stadium named after him in Ulundi.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa granted Buthelezi a Category 1 Official Funeral, which requires the military to be responsible for carrying Buthelezi’s body to his final resting place, the IFP wants the Amabutho to play a prominent role in the transportation of his body.

ALSO READ | IFP wants Buthelezi immortalised

Briefing the media in Ulundi on Friday, IFP national executive committee (NEC) member Albert Mncwango said it was the Amabutho who will fetch Buthelezi’s body from the local mortuary.

“The will fetch him from the mortuary tomorrow and leave him at home. After all the rituals have been performed, the Amabutho will then take the body to the stadium, from where the military will then take over,” he said.

While the Mangosuthu Buthulezi Regional Stadium, where the funeral service will be held, can only accommodate 15 000 people, Mncwango said mourners who will not be able to get into the stadium will be catered for.

We have organised an overflow venue next to the stadium from where people will be able to follow the funeral proceedings

High profile persons expected to attend Buthelezi’s funeral include Ramaphosa; the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo; and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

By Friday afternoon the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium was already a hive of activity with members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) conducting rehearsals ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

ALSO READ | Buthelezi hailed as a freedom fighter

Dube-Ncube, who was accompanied by provincial government director-general Nonhlanhla Mkhize, was also at the stadium yesterday for an update on the funeral preparations.

IFP uMgungundlovu District chairperson Thinasonke Ntombela told The Witness that several buses have been hired to transport mourners from Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding areas to Ulundi for the funeral.

We organised the buses after a significant number of people from the district had shown interest in attending the funeral

On his interactions with Buthelezi, Ntombela, who is the son of the late IFP then Natal Midlands leader David Ntombela, said he first met the Buthelezi several years ago. “He visited our home several times as he was very close to my father.

“I learnt a lot from uMntwana wakwaPhindangene [Buthelezi]. He taught the importance of putting people first in whatever I do … I must say that his passing left me devastated as he was one of the people I turned to for guidance,” he said.

On Wednesday, thousands attended Buthelezi’s memorial service, which was held at the very stadium where the IFP founder’s funeral service will be held.

ALSO READ | A giant has fallen — SA bids farewell to Buthelezi

Delivering the key note address at the memorial service, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa described Buthulezi as an incorruptible leader, who dedicated 70 years of his life to public service.

Buthelezi, Hlabisa said, was committed to South Africa until the very end. When many were silent during former president Nelson Mandela’s incarceration, Buthelezi became “the lone voice calling for Mandela’s release”.