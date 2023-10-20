Amashova cycle event expects to draw more participants than last year’s 6 000

By Jerry Barnes

The Amashovashova Durban Classic takes place on Sunday.

According to the event organisers, they are expecting a larger number of participants than last year’s 6 000.

As usual, the event will feature international names such as Karel Junior (Karel Dolak’s son), who is based in Scotland and flying to South Africa just to take part in the race with his father, who is 80 years old and competing in the 106 km event.

Also, all last year’s winners are expected to come back to defend their titles — with the majority of them to confirm this before Sunday.

“We are waiting on the final confirmation from professional cycling teams as to this year’s competitive cyclists’ participation, but very likely they will be participating again this year,” said the statement.

The Amashovashova Durban Classic is one of the oldest, at 37 years old, and best crowd-pulling cycling event.

This longstanding and esteemed cycling race has etched its mark as the oldest in the genre and has become a true highlight on South Africa’s cycling calendar. Cycling enthusiasts from all corners of the country love to embrace the challenge of this time-honoured road cycling event that follows the Comrades Marathon route, with full road closure from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

“Amashova is one of the few point-to-point cycling races of this magnitude, and one of the few races where municipalities/ cities are involved and support this kind of event. Amashova is a community-centric race …”

The idea of having a bicycle race on the route of the world-famous Comrades Marathon was the dream of veteran Springbok cyclist, Dave Wiseman and his friend Tony McMillan.