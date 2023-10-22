Amashova riders brave weather

By Chanel George



Cyclists of all shapes, sizes and ages braved the inclement weather to tackle the 37th edition of the much-adored Amashova between Pietermaritzburg and Durban today.

Top honours went to Rohan du Plooy from Randburg in the men’s elite category and Joanna van der Winkel from Hillcrest in the women’s section of the main race of 106 kilometres. But there were smiles on the faces of other riders at the finish line as well, despite the wet conditions.

Regarded as the oldest road classic cycle race in the country, the Amashova started at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finished on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, outside the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, after race organisers decided on Saturday that it would continue as planned despite the considerable rain forecasted for Sunday.

There were also 65km and 38km races held on Sunday, with the former starting at Cato Ridge and the latter at Shongweni Bridge and mainly featuring social riders.

The organisers said more than 4000 people entered overall and, once again, many riders came from inland provinces.

In the main race on Sunday, Du Plooy took first place in a sprint finish ahead of Jaeden Turlow and Gustav Basson in a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 25 seconds.

The women’s category saw Van der Winkel edge out Carla Oberholzer in a sprint finish in 2:54:16, while Nadia Stuckler came a distant third in 3:07:30.

The Amashova has been operating since 1986 as a cycling version of the Comrades Marathon.

