Ammunition manufacturing machine recovered at KwaMashu hostel, Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

An ammunition manufacturing machine was recovered during a raid in the KwaMashu Hostel, Durban, on Sunday.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka has commended the work of law enforcement in recovering the ammunition manufacturing machine.

During the raid police also confiscated two-way radios with a police frequency.

It was estimated that the monetary value of the recovered machine and ammunition was more than a million rands.

According to the Community Safety Department, this machine had the capacity to produce one hundred rounds of ammunition each day.

It is believed that the owner of the dwelling is supplying ammunition to cash-in-transit heist syndicates and other criminal elements.

“We commend the excellent work done by law enforcement; our intensified operations are yielding positive results. This is indeed a major victory for us as the provincial government,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka said the intelligence-driven operations like this recent raid were going to be sustained to heighten and intensify the war against crime.

“The eradication of crime remains one of the apex priorities of this government. We also encourage members of the community to play an active role in the fight against crime and assist police with information to crack such cases,” he added.

DA commends police efforts

On Monday the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal called on the police in the province to provide full support to law enforcement to ensure suspects linked to a large amount of ammunition were brought to book.

“The DA commends the efforts of both SAPS on the ground and private security in uncovering and seizing this equipment.”

“It is now time for the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele to step up and provide every possible support – which must include specialised units – so that the suspects can be apprehended.

Arrests in this case will be a huge morale boost for the people of KZN, who are living in fear as criminals take over. The arrests would also send out a clear message when it comes to other priority crimes in the province,” said DA Spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Sharon Hoosen.

She said criminals have had free reign in KZN for far too long. “The DA expects Community Safety MEC, Sipho Hlomuka to ensure that our province is prioritised by the national government and in particular Minister Cele.”