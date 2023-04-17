Amorous puff adders caught in the act in Pietermaritzburg relocated to safer location

By Chanel George

Two amorous puff adders were found in the bush around Cascades mall on Friday last week.

The Witness was told that Cascades Lifestyle Centre staff spotted a rather large-looking snake, sunbathing on the intertwined leaves and branches on the opposite side of the river, which runs next to the parking lot outside of Spur.

Cheyenne McLaren, who works at the centre and is the daughter of snake catcher, Peter McLaren, said the snake was spotted in the morning.

McLaren said at the time the snakes were spotted, she was on her tea break and had noticed one of the Cascades employees and a car guard making their way to the embankment as they spotted what they thought was a snake.

I had contacted and notified my dad to come and have a look and possibly try to remove the snakes as they could make their way to the parking lots which could pose a danger to the shoppers in the centre.

McLaren said her father arrived first at the scene, which had been taped off to avoid any shoppers getting close to the snakes so that they wouldn’t get harmed.

He managed to catch the first one and during that time, Tavish Farquhar had arrived too and had managed to get a box to put the snakes in once they had been captured.

The other snake had gone into the bush and Farquhar had made his way into the bush to capture it, which he did successfully. Both snakes were captured safely and passersby took interest in the scene playing out. From those who were aware of the snakes being there, they were most relieved that they were relocated and were out of harm’s way.

McLaren said that she is relieved that the snakes were removed as puff adders are venomous and a bite from them can cause a great deal of harm.

They were also mating so they could have become very aggressive towards anyone who came into contact with them.

“When I arrived McLaren had already captured the female puff adder and I then captured the male. The two snakes were copulating which means that the snakes were mating,” said Farquhar.

Farquhar said, once the snakes were captured, he took them back to his farm where he released them safely back into their natural habitat.