An end to gloomy days for KZN

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal residents can put their heaters away as the gloomy weather is expected to come to an end.

This comes after days of extremely cold weather conditions which resulted in showers of rainfall and thunder showers in Durban and Pietermaritzburg and disruptive snow in parts of KZN, which led to KZN disaster management teams being put on high alert.

Also Read | KZN disaster management teams on high alert

The Witness spoke to South African Weather Services (SAWS) forecaster Odirile Modipa, who said the cold weather conditions are expected to clear up this evening.

“We are expecting quite a high chance of showers and thunder showers for the rest of the day in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, however, it should start clearing up in the evening…we will start off with some cool conditions on Thursday, warming up to Friday and then it will get warmer as we get into the weekend,” said Modipa.