ANC elective conference adjourned

Clive Ndou

Newly-elected ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has cited delays caused by glitches in the registration of delegates as a reason for the adjournment of the party’s national elective conference.

The conference, which should have concluded on Tuesday, will resume on January 5 to allow delegates to deliberate on outstanding items, including the adoption of reports by various commissions.

Delays at conference

Addressing the media at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre where the conference was being held, Mbalula said it had become impossible to process all the conference’s items as some delegates had already left.

Some delegates had started to return home on Tuesday [yesterday] afternoon. We are under pressure because buses and transport need to leave as some delegates live far. As such, it had become impossible to adopt commission reports.

The second leg of the conference would be in a hybrid form, with some of the delegates connecting to the meeting from their home provinces.

Registration glitches saw some ANC delegates unable to participate in the conference’s opening activities.

While important conference activities such as the adoption of the commission reports would take place in the second leg of the conference on January 5, the election of members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) continued throughout Tuesday.

ANC yet to release NEC election results

By late on Tuesday, the ANC leadership was yet to release the NEC election results.

The highest decision-making body between ANC conferences, the NEC consists of 80 members.

ANC members from KwaZulu-Natal who were tipped for election to the NEC include former KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala, former ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli and former provincial human settlements MEC, Jomo Sibiya.

Ntuli, who was unsuccessful in his bid to be elected ANC secretary-general, lost out to Mbalula.

Ntuli is a currently a member of the ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC).