‘ANC has resolved that SA should quit the ICC’

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC had resolved that South Africa should quit the International Criminal Court (ICC), which last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March meaning Pretoria, due to host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) bloc summit this year, would have to detain him on arrival.

“Yes, the governing party (ANC) … has taken that decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC,” Ramaphosa said during a press conference co-hosted with the visiting President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

Ramaphosa said the decision, which follows a weekend meeting of the African National Congress (ANC), was reached “largely” because of what is perceived as the court’s unfair treatment of certain countries.

We would like this matter of unfair treatment to be properly discussed, but in the meantime the governing party has decided once again that there should be a pull-out.

The arrest warrant

The arrest warrant against Putin followed accusations that the Kremlin unlawfully deported Ukrainian children.

On whether SA would arrest Putin, Ramaphosa said “that matter is under consideration”.

Geopolitical Intelligence Services (GIS) senior expert Dr Ralph Mathekga said the ANC’s decision to cut ties with the ICC did not come as a shock.

It’s a well-known fact that the ANC leadership has on several occasions threatened to walk out. Even during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure, the ANC has discussed the matter of leaving the ICC.

What South Africans should be worried about, Mathekga said, was whether SA could afford to cut ties with the world’s most influential countries.

“Given the current economic challenges faced by the country, is walking away from first world countries something sustainable,” said Mathekga.

Legal expert

Legal expert Dr Liwellyn Curlewis said the ANC’s decision to walk out of the ICC will have to be ratified by Parliament.

Given that the Brics meeting is scheduled to take place in South Africa in August, Curlewis said it was unlikely that the parliamentary process enabling SA to cut ties with the ICC would be concluded by the time Putin arrives for the Brics summit.