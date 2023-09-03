ANC honours the death of well known political analyst

By Witness Reporter

One of the most influential political analysts in South Africa, Dr Protas Madlala, has died after a battle with a short illness.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ANC honoured Madlala for his contributions in the political field.

It said, “We pause to remember Hlokohloko for his progressive views and constructive criticism that helped shape the public discourse. He was always available to the mainstream media including community media to do analysis of the work of the ANC as a governing party,” said the statement.

The statement added that he had a wealth of experience. “His previous media experience, having worked for the Mercury newspaper in the 80s and his degree in international communications which he acquired in the US years ago gave him the competitive edge. Having defied apartheid policies of racial segregation in the early eighties when he became the first African man to marry a white woman, Hlokohloko understood the importance of using political freedom to reverse the imbalances of the past,” said the statement.

The ANC also paid tribute to Madlala’s contributions to society in the statement.

Hlokohloko was undoubtedly an instrument that injected life into our democracy over the past 30 years. His criticism was always balanced and based on his passion for the development of this province and its people. He made the different layers of ANC leadership understand that a democracy without unbiased and effective political analysis was dangerous for the society as a whole,” said the statement.

“May the departed soul rest in peace,” it said.