ANC KZN divided over Buthelezi

By Clive Ndou

The death of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is threatening to divide the ANC, with some ruling party members wanting him portrayed as a hero while a section of ANC members insist he should be regarded as an “apartheid government collaborator”.

Buthelezi, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, had shortly before his death, said he was concerned he might die before there was reconciliation between the ANC and IFP, whose supporters in the early ’90s were embroiled in violent clashes which left over 20 000 people dead.

Since the announcement of Buthelezi’s death on Saturday, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership has been releasing statements depicting the IFP founder as respected statesman.

ALSO READ | King Misuzulu cancels reed dance in show of respect for Buthelezi

“He was a transformative leader who was passionate about development,” the ANC KZN leadership said in a statement.

However, the ANC provincial leadership’s position on Buthelezi is not shared by some ruling party members in KZN. When ANC Moses Mabhida regional chairperson, Mzi Thebolla, who was one of the speakers at the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 40th anniversary celebrations held at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Sunday, attempted to convey the region’s condolences to the Buthelezi family, he was heckled by ANC supporters attending the UDF event.

Several ANC members died during clashes with IFP supporters in areas such as Shobashobane near Port Shepstone and in Pietermaritzburg’s Edendale.

It was only when Thebolla qualified the ANC region’s message of condolences that the crowd stopped heckling him.

We also remember the people of Shobashobane, we also remember the seven-day war, we also remember children who lost their parents.

ALSO READ | ‘Buthelezi has served the country with honesty and integrity’

With the crowd then fully behind him, Thebolla then went on to say that some people in Msunduzi were living in shacks because of “the apartheid government and its collaborators”.

Buthelezi is often referred to as a collaborator within ANC circles.

Thebolla’s initial heckling appeared to have served as a warning shot to other speakers who followed.

Former ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president, Bathabile Dlamini, who throughout her speech made no reference to Buthelezi or the IFP leader’s death, said the hearts of people in the Moses Mabhida region were “still bleeding” as a result of the pain which she said was inflicted on them by the apartheid government “and its collaborators”.

IFP leaders, many of whom maintain that Buthelezi played a major role in the country’s liberation from white minority rule, regard the portrayal of Buthelezi as an apartheid government collaborator as an insult meant to minimise his role in the liberation struggle.

However, speaking at the same Pietermaritzburg UDF event, SACP national chairperson Blade Nzimande, the current Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, rejected the IFP’s narrative that the party and its founder fought for the country’s liberation.

ALSO READ | Buthelezi described as a ‘towering and significant historical figure’

We need to document our history properly so that no one can fool us and say he fought for freedom meanwhile he fought against freedom.

The hostile attitude towards Buthelezi and the IFP was in stark contrast to the position adopted by ANC leader President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of the IFP founder’s death.

In his message of condolence, Ramaphosa said, “Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our political dispensation”.

ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, who is also the Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC, on Sunday led a delegation of ANC PEC members, MPLs and mayors to Buthelezi’s Ulundi home where the ruling party delegation paid homage to the IFP founder.

Meanwhile, KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Sunday announced that Buthelezi’s funeral will take place on Friday.