WATCH | ANC KZN rejects Zuma

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal is not supporting his bid to be elected the next ANC national chairperson.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Zuma indicated that he was available to contest the ANC national chairperson position at the upcoming party national conference scheduled for December.

However, the ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) which held a special meeting on Monday, said it has resolved to endorse Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, for the position of national chairperson.

The ANC PEC, which endorsed former health minister, Zweli Mkhize’s bid to become the next party president, also snubbed Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who has made herself available to contest the presidency.

Briefing the media in Durban on Tuesday, ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said the decision to announce the province’s preferred candidates followed a robust debate within the party’s branches in KZN.

“This is a popular view of our branches,” he said.

The ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

Other ANC candidates which have been endorsed by the KZN PEC include the current ANC treasurer general, Paul Mashatile who will be contesting the deputy president position, former Eastern Cape premier, Phumulo Masualle who will be contesting the ANC secretary general position and former water and sanitation minister, Nomvula Mokonyane who will be contesting the deputy secretary general position.

As for the position of ANC treasurer general, Mtolo said the PEC resolved to allow other provinces to come up with their preferred candidates.

Mtolo made it clear that the PEC’s candidate list could change between now and December.

“It’s not cast in stone. We are open to persuasion,” he said.

The endorsement of the candidates, Mtolo said, paved the way for the KZN PEC to begin negotiating with those ANC provinces who hold a different view on the leadership matter.

“We will go to those engagements with an open mind,” he said.