ANC member shot dead in KZN

Chris Ndaliso

The South African National Civic Organisation Youth Congress (SANCOYC) has called on the government to support orphans whose parents died in politically-motivated killings in the province.

This follows the murder of ANC branch deputy chairperson in Ward 14, Cassim Phiri, who was killed after wrapping up a party recruitment drive, at Mariannhill Primary School, on Tuesday afternoon. Phiri was buried on Wednesday.

SANCOYC coordinator Thulani Gamede said, as an organisation of young people, some of their members are orphans whose parents and relatives were murdered in politically-related killings.

“We have thousands of youth-headed households with a bleak future, as a result of the lack of access to quality education and other socioeconomic opportunities that should be enjoyed by the youth in a democratic society.

“We are calling upon government departments, the private sector and NGOs to offer support to the orphans of victims of politically-related killings. These young people have bleeding wounds, inflicted by an abnormal society,” said Gamede in a statement.

The ANC eThekwini regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize has called for police minister Bheki Cele to look into political killings in the province.

Mkhize said more than five party leaders were killed over the past few weeks.

He said Phiri, who was a devoted Muslim, was the only person shot and killed, despite being seated in his car with three others. He said Phiri and other ANC members had just finished a recruitment drive when he was killed.

It is not clear how many times he was shot. “[He was] sitting in the driver’s seat, while the other comrades were seated in the passenger and back seats. Two men approached their car, and both the passenger and driver’s doors were opened.

They did not suspect anything, since anyone is welcome during a recruitment drive. Once close to the car, one man cocked a firearm and shot him. He’s the only person who was harmed, the other three comrades were not harmed

He said the four were waiting for another member, who was searching for her shoes at the venue.

“More than five leaders of the ANC have been killed in the eThekwini region under mysterious circumstances. We are disturbed to learn that he was brutally murdered by unknown criminals, after a successful ANC event held at Mariannhill Primary School.

“As the ANC in eThekwini, we reiterate our call for more resources to be allocated to ensure intelligence gathering to detect planned killings of leaders. Over the past few weeks, more than five leaders of the ANC have been killed in the eThekwini region, under mysterious circumstances. A few kilometres away from Ward 14, we recall that a few years ago comrade Thulani Nxumalo, who was the branch chairperson in Ward 12 in KwaNdengezi, was also gunned down outside his home.

“We are encouraging police to continue to use sophisticated technology to conduct touch DNA and fingerprinting on firearms, dangerous weapons and other exhibits found at crime scenes,” he said.

Weekend Witness recently reported that, according to the South African Local Government Association (Salga), hundreds of the province’s councillors have been murdered since 1994. Salga president Bheki Stofile reportedly said the killings have become a major threat to the local government sphere in KZN.

There are more than 300 councillors who have been assassinated. This matter is of concern because it is intimidation and a threat to public office bearers in the local government space

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened at around 6.30 pm. “We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” she said.