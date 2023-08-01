ANC MPL hostile to NHI critics: DA

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Health portfolio committee chairperson, Nomakiki Majola has been accused of drowning out the voices of those in the province who are opposed to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

Majola, who presided over the recent public hearings on the NHI Bill in Hopewell, 24 km south of Pietermaritzburg, is an MPL for the ANC — which supports the NHI Bill in its current form.

The bill, which seeks to widen health access by, among other things, making private health facilities available to the poor at no cost to the indigent patients, was passed by the National Assembly in June.

According to DA provincial spokesperson on Health, Edwin Baptie, Majola was hostile to members of the public opposed to the NHI Bill.

Those who attempted to present their views on the bill's failings were subjected to a screeching tirade about how they should present their submission, and instructed to state if they are 'in or out'. The conduct of provincial Health portfolio committee chairperson, Nomakiki Majola, laid bare the ANC's intolerance for arguments against the bill. It also demonstrated an alarming disrespect for citizens' public participation rights.

Even though the event was supposed to be a platform for all citizens irrespective of political affiliation, Baptie said the Hopewell NHI Bill public hearings were turned into an “ANC rally”.

Members of the public opposed to the bill, Baptie said, were heckled and booed by ANC members who had turned out in large numbers at the hearings. Majola had ruled the contribution of those opposed to the bill as “irrelevant”.

However, the reaction was different when those in favour of the bill were speaking.

“This was met with much mirth and rapturous applause by the majority in the audience, bedecked in ANC colours.

“The chairperson’s shocking conduct was, however, not applied to speakers in ANC regalia or those who spoke in support of the bill.

Baptie said the DA would be instituting processes against Majola.

“The DA will take up the matter of the chairperson’s conduct with KZN Legislature speaker, Nontembeko Boyce. We will also consider the options of lodging a case with the public protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). Our citizens have a right to be heard and treated in a respectful manner,” he said.

However, Majola said she did nothing wrong.

As the chairperson, it’s my duty to ensure that the rules are following when people are commenting on the bill. For example, its not enough for people to simply say they are opposed to the bill — they should cite the relevant clauses of the bill which they are opposed to. That’s all I have been doing at the hearings in Hopewell.

As for ANC members who have been “disruptive” at the meeting, Majola said the rules were fairly applied.

“If people disrupt others when they are speaking, they are immediately instructed to refrain from such conduct. This is irrespective of the political party they are affiliated to.

“These rules were applied in Hopewell. They were applied without fear or favour,” she said.