ANC pays tribute to activist Meer

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has hailed liberation struggle activist Dr Farouk Meer, who died last Saturday, as a hero.

Meer, who at one time was the secretary-general of the now defunct National Indian Congress (NIC), played a leading role in a number of organisations opposing the apartheid government.

Brother to the late anti-apartheid activist and author Fatima Meer, Farouk was involved in campaigns by organistions such the United Democratic Front (UDF), which played a major role in dismantling the apartheid regime. He was also a former ANC MP.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said Meer remained a ruling party member “to the end”.

We pause to express our deepest appreciation to the Meer family for allowing our national hero to serve this country and the ANC in particular until his last days. He was a veteran of our struggle and a formidable leader who sacrificed all for this country.

An accomplished author, Meer was detained by the apartheid regime in the early 80s for his role in the fight against oppression.

“We are calling upon all structures of the movement and progressive forces to draw lessons from the exemplary leadership of Cde Dr Farouk Meer …

Heroes of our movement like Dr Farouk Meer are located among all communities — Coloured, Indian, White and Black people — all of whom must always be made to feel at home in the ANC as they have always been during our struggle for liberation.

The best way the ANC can honour Meer, Mtolo said, was to put the people first in all its programmes.

Speeding up service delivery and addressing the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality will create lasting monuments in all communities to symbolise our victory and convince all who fought, suffered and lost loved ones that it was all not in vain.

A medical doctor by training, Meer was laid to rest on Sunday in accordance to Islamic rites.

“The spear of a veteran of our movement has fallen. Let us pick up from where comrade Farouk left in working for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society,” Mtolo said.