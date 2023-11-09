ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Jini Patrick Khoza

By Clive Ndou

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has paid tribute to one of its stalwarts from the party’s Harry Gwala Region, Jini Patrick Khoza, who died on Sunday.

Khoza, who died at the age of 72 following a short illness, was a founding mayor of the Sisonke District Municipality, now called the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, described Khoza as a “special cadre” of the ANC.

“Comrade Jini Patrick Khoza represented a special core of leaders, whose contribution towards the conceptualisation of the rural development programme must be celebrated as we wrap up 30 years of our freedom and democracy.

“As a member of the United Democratic Front, Mkhathini [Khoza] worked with many experienced and mature leaders of the Tripartite Alliance.

These include leaders such as Mfenendala Xaba, Ntela Sikhosana, A.K Rassol, Mzwakhe Sithebe, Mangethe Zwane, Gaba Makhathini, Chris Hani, Winnie Mandela, O.R Tambo, former president Thabo Mbeki, former president Jacob Zuma and many others who played a pivotal role in the fight against apartheid.

“He was a great political teacher, who was always patient with the young and old. He recruited many comrades to join the struggle against apartheid and, to top it all — he led from the front,” said Mtolo.

Khoza, who during the apartheid period was one of the black pioneer businesspeople, was married to KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

The family spokesperson, Zamani Khoza, said they were proud of his achievements.