Hefty sentence for ward councillor killer

By Chris Ndaliso

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life and 29 years in prison for various charges including the murder of ANC councillor Minenhle Calvin Mkhize.

Mxolisi Gcabashe was sentenced by the Durban High Court on Thursday.

He was convicted of theft, two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and murder.

ALSO READ | Over 8 000 nabbed, 332 firearms recovered during police operations

The offences were committed between February 2021 and January 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KZN said in February 2021, Gcabashe stole a Toyota Hilux vehicle valued at R450 000 from the Hillcrest area.

Then in March 2021, he was found in unlaw possession of a firearm and ammunition in the KwaNyuswa area.

The murder

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mkhize, the deceased in the murder charge, was the ANC councillor in Ward 103, Cliffdale.

He was voted into this position in the November 2021 national local government elections. His appointment caused unhappiness and disgruntlement amongst some of his fellow political party members.

“In January 2022, Mkhize was outside his home, seated in his vehicle when Gcabashe drove there. Gcabashe approached Mkhize and shot him several times before fleeing the scene. Mkhize died immediately as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

“A month later, police recovered the vehicle used in the shooting at Gcabashe’s home. The car belonged to him. He was also found in possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

ALSO READ | Mortar bomb found in KZN scrap yard

Sentencing

She said in court, senior state Advocate Elvis Gcweka, assisted by Advocates Nhlanhla Shange and Bonga Vika, led the evidence of eyewitnesses who saw the murder unfold, as well as the evidence of police officials and cellphone data.

“The state also led ballistic evidence linking Gcabashe to the murder, as firearm cartridges found on the scene matched the gun that was found in his possession upon his arrest. Gcweka handed in a victim impact statement compiled by Mkhize’s mother and facilitated by court preparation officer, Prudence Geraud.

“In her statement, the mother said that Mkhize was her only child and they shared a close relationship. He was a good father and cared for everyone. She said that his death has left a void in their lives. His children are performing poorly at school as they too cannot get over what happened,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Gcabashe was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder, 20 years imprisonment for the two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, eight and 12 years respectively, and six years imprisonment for the two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, four and two years respectively, and three years imprisonment for the theft.

The sentences will run concurrently with the term of life imprisonment. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and the court made an order that Mkhize’s family must be consulted by the Department of Correctional Services if Gcabashe is ever considered for parole.

ALSO READ | Woman recovering after alleged kidnapping, assault and stabbing

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA welcomes the sentence and went on to commend the successful partnership between the Prosecution and the Political Task Team.