ANCWL calls for unity

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed for unity within the provincial ANC structure amid divisions sparked by next month’s ANCWL provincial elective conference.

As things stand, the ANCWL in KZN is divided into three camps, with one faction supporting Social Development MEC Nonhlahla Khoza, another backing Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and the one supporting ANC KZN Legislature MP, Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

The divisions have already resulted in the provincial ANCWL’s failure to make an impact during the league’s recent national elective conference which saw two KZN ANCWL presidential candidates, ANC MP, Thembeka Mchunu and former Social Development minister, Bathabile Dlamini, being defeated.

Mchunu, who is currently the spokesperson of the ANCWL provincial task team (PTT), said the ANC provincial women leadership was concerned about divisions within the league ahead of the upcoming provincial conference.

“They are undesirable. As the ANCWL provincial leadership, we hope that the candidates and the ANCWL branches in KZN will be able to manage the divisions,” she said.

Following Mchunu and Dlamini’s failure to win the ANCWL presidential race at the national elective conference a week ago, the two then accepted nominations to stand as ANCWL national executive committee (NEC) candidates.

While Mchunu made it to the 40-member ANCWL NEC, Dlamini did not.

Asked whether the ANCWL PTT would intervene to ensure that the ANC women provincial structure was united ahead of the provincial conference, Mchunu said there was little the PTT could do.

If we say this or that candidate should withdraw, we will be accused of taking sides. That’s why we are hoping that the candidates will put the ANCWL first by agreeing to work together.

The ANCWL provincial conference, which will take place this weekend in Port Shepstone, happens as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are losing influence within ANC structures.

Previously the ANCWL in KZN was known for backing Zuma.

However, with Zuma’s loss of support within the ANC, it is unclear whether delegates at the upcoming ANCWL provincial conference will back a candidate aligned to the former president’s camp.

Mchunu said it was important for contestation within the ANCWL provincial leadership not to overshadow the upcoming conference.