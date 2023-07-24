ANCWL elects Tolashe as leader

By Clive Ndou

The ANC faction supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday tightened its grip on power when the president’s ally, Sisisi Tolashe, was elected as the Women’s League (ANCWL) president.

Tolashe was elected during the ANCWL national conference which started in Johannesburg on Friday and closed on Sunday.

A former ANCWL secretary general, Tolashe — who is currently the deputy minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities, defeated ANC MP Thembeka Mchunu and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini — both of whom were vying for the top ANCWL position.

While like Tolashe, Mchunu is regarded as part of the Ramaphosa faction in the ANC, Dlamini — who is aligned to the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction, is a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

Dlamini, who was ANCWL president until April last year when the ANC national leadership resolved to dissolve the ANCWL leadership structure, grew up in Pietermaritzburg’s Imbali township.

However, during the build-up to the ANCWL national elective conference, the ANCWL in the Moses Mabhida Region which includes Pietermaritzburg and Imbali township threw its weight behind her rival, Mchunu, breaking the region’s established tradition of backing Dlamini.

Apart from the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC), which during last year’s ruling party national conferences voted against the re-election of Ramaphosa as ANC president, governing party structures — including provinces and the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) were all now in the president’s corner.

Tolashe’s election as ANCWL president represents a consolidation of power by the Ramaphosa faction in the ANC, and a blow to the RET faction.

While Tolashe hails from the Eastern Cape, she received substantial support from the ANCWL in KZN, with the ANCWL in the eThekwini region — the biggest ANC region in the country — throwing its weight behind her.

Support for Tolashe saw her receive a staggering 1 564 nominations.

On the other hand, Mchunu, who is the wife of Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, received 798 nominations while Dlamini received 258 nominations.

An ANCWL conference delegates from KZN blamed “greediness” for Dlamini and Mchunu’s defeat.

They are both from KZN, and we have been urging them to unite for the sake of KZN. We told their people to agree on one name so that as KZN we can be a united front when we get to the conference. Even when we arrived in Johannesburg for the conference, we spent sleepless nights trying to get the two groups to unite. However, both camps did not want to unite, and in the process, they divided the KZN vote.

Political analyst Lukhanyo Vangqa said Dlamini’s defeat was proof that the Zuma camp was no longer influential in the broader ANC.

It should be remembered that when Dlamini was elected ANCWL in 2015, she was being propelled by the Zuma camp — which at the time was in charge in the ANC. On the other hand, Tolashe is being propelled by the Ramaphosa camp, which is currently in charge. It shows you the extent of support which the Zuma camp has lost over the years.

With the ANCWL national conference having elected its top five leaders, the spotlight would now shift to the election of ANCWL NEC members and the ANCWL provincial conferences — which are scheduled to sit in the coming weeks.

In KwaZulu-Natal four candidates — Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) KZN Legislature Chair of Chairs Hlengiwe Mavimbela and ANC MP Phumzile Mbatha-Cele — are vying for the position of ANCWL provincial chairperson.

Khoza, who is the former ANCWL provincial chairperson, will be seeking re-lection at the ANCWL KZN provincial conference, which will take place at a date yet to be determined.

During ANCWL candidate nomination processes for the upcoming KZN elective conference, the Khoza slate included Education MEC Mbali Fraser, who some ANCWL KZN branches have endorsed for the provincial deputy chairperson position.