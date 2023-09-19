ANCYL opposed to Buthelezi statue

By Clive Ndou

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an attack on IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli.

This comes a few days after both the ANC and IFP pledged to improve relations between the two parties in honour of the late IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whose last wish was for the ANC and IFP to reconcile.

Addressing mourners during a memorial service for Buthelezi on Wednesday, Ntuli called for the erection of a statue of the IFP founder in the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the provincial ANCYL shot down Ntuli’s proposal.

ANCYL provincial co-ordinator Zamanguni Zondi called the proposal “reckless and opportunistic”.

The ANCYL, Zondi said, was however in support of efforts by the ANC-led provincial government to preserve the legacy of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died in 2021 due to diabetes and Covid-19.

The departed king’s contribution towards the development of his people and young people in particular remains unmatched

“We therefore support ongoing efforts of the ANC KZN as a governing party aimed at promoting and preserving his legacy,” he said.

The rivalry between the ANC and IFP in the late ’80s and early ’90s resulted in violent clashes between supporters of the two political parties.

According to estimates, about 20 000 died during the violence pitting ANC and IFP supporters against each other.

In recent years, Buthelezi, who was a member of the ANC until the launch of the IFP in 1975, has been pushing for reconciliation talks between the two political parties.

Speaking on the matter of the reconciliation shortly before his death, Buthelezi said national leaders were not opposed to the reconciliation talks.

It’s only the ANC here in KZN which is blocking any attempts to reconcile the IFP and ANC

In a meeting Buthelezi had with President Cyril Ramaphosa shortly before the 2021 municipal elections, the IFP founder expressed concerns about the ANC provincial leadership’s decision to name one of the ruling party’s regions in KZN after prominent ANC member and Buthelezi critic, the late Mzala Nxumalo.

Nxumalo is the author of the book Gatsha Buthelezi: The Chief with a Double Agenda, which the IFP founder claimed defamed him.

Addressing mourners during Buthelezi’s funeral, the IFP founder’s son, Prince Zuzifa, said while in hospital, Buthelezi said one of his wishes, “if he were to close his eyes for good”, was to see the IFP and ANC reconciled.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile told mourners that the ANC national leadership will soon return to KZN to begin the reconciliation talks with the IFP leadership.