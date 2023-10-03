ANCYL vows to march on against uMngeni mayor

By Londiwe Xulu

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal is going ahead with its planned shutdown calling for the removal of uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas, who is also the DA’s premier candidate.

The youth league had planned a shutdown for Monday but changed the date to Thursday after the municipality sought an urgent interdict preventing the protest.

The interdict was granted by the Pietermaritzburg high court last Sunday afternoon.

The court also ordered that the application, including the cost of two counsel, should not be paid jointly but by the ANC Youth League KZN.

ALSO READ | ANC is desperate, says DA KZN premier candidate Pappas

Pappas said that in order to protect property and lives, the municipality took the ANC Youth League to court on the basis that provisions of the Gatherings Act had not been followed and that there was evidence that showed there was a threat of violence and chaos.

“Considering that the ANC Youth League is a legal entity and is aware of the laws of the country, the uMngeni Municipality further asked the court to grant the order with costs. The municipality argued that it was not fair on the ratepayers and residents of uMngeni to be expected to cover the legal costs.

This considering that the ANC Youth League is fully aware of the law yet still forced the municipality to seek the court’s intervention to prevent unlawful activity. A cost order was also awarded,” said Pappas.

On Monday, Pappas said they hadn’t received any notice for Thursday’s protest and that the municipality will go ahead with law enforcement should the protest go ahead.

ALSO READ | ‘Claims against Pappas untrue’

The ANC Youth League KZN convener Mqondisi Duma told The Witness that they will also approach Howick SAPS to open a criminal case against Pappas on Thursday.

In a statement, the youth league said that Pappas asserts that the planned “shutdown” was unlawful due to the absence of received applications even though they submitted a notice as required by the law but it was denied.

“Undeterred by this denial, we resubmitted a second application, which is currently pending. If mayor Pappas has nothing to hide and is confident of the legitimacy of his actions, why is he running away from peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights?

While legal procedures are important, it is essential to recognise that the right to peaceful assembly and expression is a fundamental pillar of any democracy

“Dismissing such gatherings as unlawful without addressing the underlying grievances reflects a failure to understand the essence of democratic principles.

“We also want to draw his attention to the 2018 Constitutional Court ruling, which emphasised that the failure to give notice of a protest should not be made a criminal offence,” the ANC Youth League KZN said.

The youth league added that they are committed to a peaceful demonstration to assert their democratic rights calling for justice and accountability.

They added that the shutdown has the support of a local taxi association and students from tertiary institutions led by the South African Students Congress, NGOs, faith-based organisations, the mass democratic movement, and civil society in general.

ALSO READ | ANCYL opposed to Buthelezi statue

The plan for a shutdown came after former DA KZN provincial leader who is now an ANC member in the Moses Mabhida Region, Sizwe Mchunu, wrote to the Office of the Public Protector calling for an investigation into Pappas.

Mchunu alleged that the municipality paid uMngeni Tourism, which was previously chaired by Pappas’ ex-fiancé Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, R100 000.