Anger as warthogs killed at retirement village after allegedly digging up a resident’s garden

Witness Reporter

The killing of four warthogs at the Amber Lee retirement village has raised the anger and concern of some of the residents there.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said it was sad that the wild animals which wander around the Ambers are used as a drawcard to entice buyers to the estate, but then just disposed of when they became an inconvenience.

He said that the warthog had apparently dug up someone’s garden and a letter was sent to residents telling them that the warthog would be removed.

Little did residents realise that this meant the warthog would be herded along the perimeter fence into a corner by another resident driving a bakkie, who then used a rifle to shoot them dead, there on the premises.

ALSO READ | Woman gets off lightly for animal cruelty

He said he and his wife were oblivious to what was taking place at the time the animals were shot and when the gunshots erupted, some residents were alarmed as they thought there was a crime scene playing out.

The resident said when he had heard that the warthogs were to be removed, he assumed they would be relocated.

“No one told us that the warthogs would be destroyed.”

He said residents were not consulted as to what the best way to deal with the animals might be and he expressed his concern that the way the animals were killed could have caused them immense stress.

The resident also asked how the shooter could be sure he had identified the right warthog. Another resident agreed that she found the incident very distressing as well.

ALSO READ | SPCA investigating case of severe cruelty after fish were found eating one another at a fish farm

She said it was concerning that the body corporate take the word of one resident about an allegedly problematic animal without making any effort to check the veracity of the author or the story.

“Previously the vet that was used to help transport the wild animals that were removed arranged to relocate the warthogs [instead of killing them]. Could he not have been asked to assist? Or is it preferable to have a dead warthog to cook in a potjie?” she said.

List of questions sent to estate manager

A list of questions regarding the killing of the warthog was sent to Alan Bailey, the estate manager and a member of the Amber Valley Body Corporate.

Bailey declined to answer the questions, saying only, “I had a meeting with the aggrieved resident on Wednesday morning regarding the incident.

After responding to his queries and issues, which he appreciated, I requested he write a letter to me in order for the matter to be dealt with internally, which he has done. This matter has been closed in terms of any involvement with the press.

The Amber Valley website boasts: “Thus far we have listed 213 bird species. On your walks you will meet our zebra, buck and warthogs who share our estate. If you’re lucky perhaps you will spot otters or porcupines.”