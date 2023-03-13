Anger over appointment of Msunduzi’s acting electricity boss

Chris Ndaliso

The appointment of Ngangenkosi Mpisi as the Msunduzi acting general manager for electricity has left some opposition council members unhappy.

Mpisi’s appointment was carried in a recent council’s confidential agenda item which contained a circular informing council about the appointment.

According to the circular, Mpisi is appointed for three months — from March 1 to May 31, 2023.

This, was after previous acting general manager Thabani Madlala’s three-month contract ended in February.

The opposition said Mpisi has had a stint on the job, but has failed to address electricity issues.

The ACDPs councillor Reinus Niemand said during his tenure, Mpisi was not responsive to councillors when they tried to resolve electricity issues in their wards.

“We have had similar experiences when requesting information about the electricity department’s intervention in the theft via prepaid electricity meters.

According to the Conlog report, 22 000 of the 36 000 prepaid metres in the city have been tampered with, meaning that these consumers are stealing electricity. “This situation cost the City millions of rand per day,” said Niemand.

He said the paying public is subsidising the “thieves” and the electricity department continues supplying electricity with impunity. “They do not implement the credit control policy.” The IFP, although with reservations, supported the idea of having someone at the helm of the troubled department.

Party councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said: “As IFP we don’t care who the City brings in to run the department as long as that person has experience and is able to do the job. We are not experts in electricity matters so we support this appointment as long as we have stability in the unit”.

The DA’s Ross Strachan said councillors have struggled to receive “timeous communication” and struggled to get responses from the previous acting managers.

“This is what the City manager should be dealing with. Unfortunately, the name that was proposed by the DA did not meet the suitable criteria, but has been very responsive and efficient in the position in terms of communication.”

Our caucus accepted the proposal with the conditions that weekly engagements through the City manager together with the acting manager be prioritised to ensure that communication with our communities is improved

Attempts to get comment from Mpisi were unsuccessful. City manager Mapholoba said it was not in his office’s purview to comment on party political stances as the administration, especially when superseded by council decisions which emanated from a confidential item not intended for media discussion.

“Mr Mpisi has acted in the position previously for six months before he was succeeded by Mr Madlala. He is very experienced and qualified for the position and is a good performer. It is disappointing that some people leak confidential matters to the media and the media entertain them,” said Mapholoba.