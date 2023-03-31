Angry students disrupt DUT’s Indumiso campus over NSFAS allowance payment issues

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Some lectures were disrupted at Durban University of Technology, Indumiso Campus in Pietermaritzburg, after students blockaded the entrance to the university on Thursday.

The angry students, who blocked the entrance with burning tyres and broken bottles, told The Witness they have not received their meal and residence allowance since January.

We have no food. We are hungry; but we are expected to attend lectures every day. We have only received one payment of R1 500, which is not enough. What are we supposed to do with R1 500?

Where is the rest of the money that we were supposed to get [monthly]?

ALSO READ | DUT to spend R1 billion on infrastructure at Durban and Midlands campuses

She said they have tried to raise their concerns and asked what was happening but no one is giving them answers, including the SRC members.

As you can see, [the SRC] is not even here. We are protesting all by ourselves as students. When we ask them, they always tell us that they are trying to sort out the issue.

When The Witness contacted one of the SRC members for comment, he did not want to talk; instead he cut the phone call. When he was contacted again, his cellphone rang unanswered.

Another SRC member was also not available for comment.

Senior director of corporate affairs at DUT, Alan Khan, said the reason behind the protest is that this group of students have not yet received their funding outcome from the National Student Financial Aid System (NSFAS).

This matter is being attended to with urgency by NSFAS and DUT. The SRC has been engaged with regarding concerns related to the issue of allowances. Regular updates have been shared with affected students. Interim relief was also provided as affected students were allowed to register academically and occupy spaces in residences, pending their NSFAS funding decision.

Khan further stated that the financial aid unit at DUT has already re-escalated the matter to the relevant NSFAS executives.

Khan further stated that the financial aid unit at DUT has already re-escalated the matter to the relevant NSFAS executives.