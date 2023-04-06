Annual fire-walking ceremony to take place on Good Friday

By Shan Pillay

The annual fire-walking ceremony will be held at the Sri Siva Soobramoniar and Marriamen Temples in Langalibalele Street on Good Friday.

This year’s event is expected to restore the fire-walking ceremony to its former glory, according to the dynamic president of the temples, Prega Padayachee.

This will be the first such ceremony for several years — the fire-walking ceremony was abandoned in 2018 because of a storm and for two years there was no fire-walking ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devotees were a bit apprehensive after the Covid-19 ban was lifted. Even devotees, who would normally come with offerings just stayed away.

“With the large turnout we had last week Wednesday for the flag-hoisting ceremony, we expect to have a major turnout for the fire-walking ceremony on Good Friday, with more than a thousand devotees walking across the fire pit.”

For the more than a thousand fire-walkers, who through their actions will demonstrate their faith in the Goddess of fire, Mother Draupadi — nearly 15 tons of wood will be burnt in the huge fire that will provide the red-hot embers to spread across the fire pit.

The hoisting of the flag last week meant a 10-day period of fasting and penance, abstaining from partaking of meat and worldly vices, such as drinking alcohol and smoking.

The devotees will assemble at the temple every evening for prayers and religious rituals before they traverse the pit.

Some will have hundreds of needles pierced through their body, from which limes, flowers, fruit or coconuts will be hung.

Others will have long needles pierced through their tongues or cheeks, showing their belief and faith in the Mother Draupadi.