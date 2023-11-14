Another arrest in murder case

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of four people in Imbali, in the Maqeleni area, in October last year.

Mongezi Emmanuel Nyathi (29), from KwaPata, was arrested on Saturday in Imbali in a joint operation by police and Aphiwe Protection Services.

He made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he joined his co-accused Andile Sabelo Shezi Memela (24), who was arrested in September. They are both facing four charges of murder.

ALSO READ | Man murdered on College Road

It is alleged that they shot and killed Nontando Ndlovu, Zamokuhle Phungula, Lusanda Zimu and Nduduzo Miya on October 1 last year.

The incident took place at a homestead. Two unknown men, one of whom was wearing a mask, stormed into the house and ordered everyone in the house to lie down and hand over their cellphones.

The gunmen then opened fire.

There were about 13 people in the house, including two children, when the incident took place. One of the children was apparently three years old at the time. Everyone had gathered at the house to celebrate Ndlovu’s birthday.

According to court papers, Ndlovu was a witness in a criminal case and he was killed for that reason. The state said it is opposed to Nyathi being released on bail. It said the safety of the witnesses is still an issue.

The matter was remanded to November 27 for a formal bail application.

Memela has since abandoned his bail application. His matter was also remanded to November 27. Both men will remain in custody.

ALSO READ | Murder accused abandons his bail application

Nyathi, also made his first appearance in another matter, along with Siphesihle Sithole (25) from Fedsem, Imbali.

In this case both men are facing seven charges, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two charges of murder, two charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of a firearm with its serial number removed.

All these crimes were committed in October 2021. According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on October 3, they robbed Soka Phungula of his firearm at the West Street Taxi Rank. Phumgula was hit with a sharp object on his forehead.

Then on October 16, they allegedly shot and killed Ndumiso Ndlovu and Wiseman Khumalo, in the Maqeleni area.

The state said it is opposed to their being granted bail. The state also requested that Nyathi be kept at Mountain Rise SAPS and Sithole at the Plessislaer SAPS. The matter was remanded to November 27 for a formal bail application.