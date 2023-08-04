Another blow for Zuma’s application to prosecute Downer, Maughan

By Chris Ndaliso

Journalist Karyn Maughan is elated with Thursday’s Pietermaritzburg high court ruling that enforced a previous ruling against Jacob Zuma’s application to prosecute the journalist and advocate Billy Downer.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said Maughan welcomed the judgment by the Pietermaritzburg high court that now enforces an earlier judgment in favour of herself and Downer.

This means that Zuma, found to have abused the court process for ulterior motives, will no longer be allowed to privately prosecute us pending the former president’s appeal.

It is important that the court uphold freedom of expression, and therefore freedom of the press, and that Maughan is allowed to continue reporting on matters of national interest. Had the court not done so, and not enforced the ruling, she would have continued to suffer harm and her constitutional rights to personal safety would have been infringed.

Early last month, the same court set aside the private prosecution against the two by Zuma on allegations that Downer had leaked the former president’s medical documents to Maughan. The two had applied for the enforcement of the ruling on the attempted private prosecution and yesterday, the court ruled in their favour.

The ruling effectively prevents Zuma from further pursuing this move while he is busy with appealing the ruling that dashed his hopes of having Downer and Maughan on the witness stand. This ruling comes just a day before the two were due to appear for their private prosecution summons at the same court today.

Maughan and Downer had filed urgent applications with the high court seeking orders to enforce the June 7 judgment pending the final determination of any applications for leave to appeal against the order.

Downer also sought relief in the form of the suspension of Zuma’s application for private prosecution and that Zuma may not pursue any private prosecution against him on substantially the same charges as those advanced in the summons.

Both applicants (Downer and Maughan) further sought costs on the attorney and client scale in the event of the success of their applications. On June 23 the court set aside the application to prosecute the two applicants.

Zuma was interdicted and restrained from reinstituting, proceeding with, or from taking any further steps pursuant to the private prosecution against the two applicants.

The court further granted that the costs be paid by Zuma on an attorney and own client scale, and such costs to include the costs of two counsels.

According to the papers filed on Thursday, the court found that Zuma did not have powers to prosecute.

The papers further stated that he lacked standing to institute a private prosecution against Maughan as he did not have a substantial interest arising from injury suffered as a result of Maughan obtaining and publishing the contents of the medical records and his institution of a private prosecution was an abuse of court process, pursued without merit and for an ulterior purpose.

Downer and Maughan are expected to appear in court today in relation to the matter.

Zuma on Thursday appealed the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwandile Manyi could not be reached for comment. He did not reply to a written request for comment to provide clarity on the way forward in the matter.